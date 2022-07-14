  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Heavy rain alert issued for 8 districts in next five hours

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy to very heavy rains will occur in many districts of the state in the next five hours.

The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy to very heavy rains will occur in many districts of the state in the next five hours.

It is said that there will be rains in eight districts in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Komrambhim Asifabad, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Bhupalapalli and Mulugu districts. Also yellow alert has been issued to many districts.

On the other hand, it said that there will be rains across the state for the next five days. Meanwhile, moderate rains have occurred in Adilabad, Komurambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Nirmal today.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X