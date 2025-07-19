Heavy rain Alert issued for Hyderabad in next one hour

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of potential thunderstorms in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area within the next two hours.

The areas including Biranguda, RC Puram, Miyapur, Serilingampalli, Hayathanagar, Chandrayangutta, Balapur, Shamshabad, and Rajendranagar are expected to experience rainfall with thunderstorms anticipated after 3.00 PM.

Officials from the GHMC have urged residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and advised them to contact the GHMC helpline if needed.