Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana

Telangana's capital city, Hyderabad, and various districts across the state have been engulfed by sudden and severe weather changes, causing a dramatic shift in climatic conditions. Reports indicate a significant drop in temperature, accompanied by strong winds, heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms in multiple areas.

In Hyderabad, localities such as Kukatpally, KPHB, and Moosapet are experiencing heavy rain, while Balanagar, Fatehnagar, and Sanathnagar are also being lashed by rain showers. Thunderstorms have been reported in Jeedimetla, Chintal, Shapur, Quthbullapur, Miyapur, Chandanagar, Gachibowli, Madhapur, with Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills witnessing heavy winds and rainfall leading to the uprooting of trees and hoardings.



The adverse weather conditions extend beyond Hyderabad, impacting all districts of Telangana. In Karimnagar district, heavy rain has disrupted the scheduled tour of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, leading to its cancellation. Medak town is experiencing rainfall, with reports of hailstorms in Bejjuru Chinthalamanepalli and Kautala mandals in the Sirpur constituency of Komaram Bhim district. Warangal and Siddipet districts are also facing cold weather, heavy rain, and strong winds, while Mancherial district is witnessing thunderstorms and lightning.



The unexpected and intense weather patterns have raised concerns for public safety and infrastructure damage, with authorities advising caution and preparedness in light of the prevailing conditions. The widespread impact of the inclement weather underscores the unpredictability and force of nature, prompting residents across Telangana to exercise vigilance and stay informed about further developments as the weather situation evolves.