Heavy rain occur in Hyderabad amid cyclone Montha
Highlights
The impact of Cyclone Montha is clearly evident across the Telugu states, with moderate to heavy rainfall affecting several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On Tuesday afternoon, particularly heavy rains fell in various parts of Hyderabad, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Journalist Colony, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, and Ameerpet.
The downpour resulted in flooding in many low-lying areas, leading to significant traffic disruptions across the city. Authorities are advising residents to remain vigilant as the adverse weather conditions continue.
