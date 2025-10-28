  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Heavy rain occur in Hyderabad amid cyclone Montha

Heavy rain occur in Hyderabad amid cyclone Montha
x
Highlights

The impact of Cyclone Montha is clearly evident across the Telugu states, with moderate to heavy rainfall affecting several districts in Andhra...

The impact of Cyclone Montha is clearly evident across the Telugu states, with moderate to heavy rainfall affecting several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On Tuesday afternoon, particularly heavy rains fell in various parts of Hyderabad, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Journalist Colony, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, and Ameerpet.

The downpour resulted in flooding in many low-lying areas, leading to significant traffic disruptions across the city. Authorities are advising residents to remain vigilant as the adverse weather conditions continue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick