Heavy Rain Warning for Telangana: Residents Advised to Stay Indoors

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across the state of Telangana starting today, with torrential downpours already affecting several districts since Wednesday morning. Hyderabad and its suburbs are experiencing particularly intense rainfall, prompting authorities to advise citizens to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The department has forecast that heavy rains will persist throughout various parts of Telangana for the next four days, with the north and northeast regions expected to experience very heavy rainfall. Consequently, water levels in the Godavari River are rising, leading the government to implement measures for relocating residents from areas prone to flooding, particularly river basins and low-lying regions.

Hyderabad has faced daily rainfall of varying intensities, causing congestion and delays on the roads. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed senior officials to ensure the public does not face undue difficulties due to the weather. In a recent review meeting with district collectors, he emphasised that any negligence on the part of authorities will not be tolerated. He also urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, and disaster response teams to remain vigilant and to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases following the rains.

Traffic congestion is expected to exacerbate in areas including Kukatpally, Ameerpet, Balanagar, Panjagutta, and others, with reports indicating that even minor rainfall can bring vehicular movement to a standstill. Commuters have shared their frustrations, likening the experience of being stuck in traffic to the mythological figure Abhimanyu trapped in the Padma Vayuham. Calls for assistance to emergency services have resulted in delays, as operators attempt to identify the relevant police station for those reporting traffic issues.

In light of the anticipated weather conditions, motorists are advised to consider alternative routes and to limit travel unless necessary. Officials continue to stress the importance of staying safe and keeping off the roads during this hazardous period.