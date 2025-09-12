  • Menu
Heavy Rainfall Alert in Telangana

Heavy Rainfall Alert in Telangana
The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts in Telangana on Friday and...

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts in Telangana on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, sporadic rain is anticipated in various regions on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, districts including Adilabad, Mahmubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad are expected to experience heavy rain on Friday, leading officials to declare an orange alert in these areas.

On Saturday, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Medak districts may face very heavy rainfall. Authorities have cautioned residents that heavy rains could be accompanied by gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, urging everyone to remain vigilant.

