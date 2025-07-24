Heavy Rainfall Forecasted for Telangana

The recent monsoon season has brought beneficial rains to the Telugu states, but for the past two days, heavy downpours have been recorded in several areas. On Tuesday, many districts in Telangana experienced significant rainfall, and Wednesday continued this pattern, with expectations of further heavy rains on Thursday.

Officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre have warned that northern and central districts of Telangana are likely to face very heavy rains due to the effects of both eastern and western weather troughs. Affected areas include Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mancherial districts, all of which are under alert.

Moreover, heavy rains are anticipated in Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Janagama, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Peddapalli, and Siddipet districts, which have received a yellow alert. Light to moderate rains are expected in the remaining districts, including the capital, Hyderabad.

Officials are advising residents, especially those in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant in light of the forecasts.