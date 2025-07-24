Live
- Aaliya Deeba launches “Riwayat” – Where bridal couture becomes cultural legacy
- Nutrition and lifestyle hold the key to overcoming obesity risk
- House disruptions seem to be suiting treasury benches, says Priyanka Gandhi
- Undergraduate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (BBA)
- Celebrating family ties: The joy and bond of national cousins day
- Supreme Court Stays Mumbai Train Blasts Acquittal Order But Refuses Re-Arrest Of Accused
- 7,000 daily steps can cut your risk of cancer, depression, death: The Lancet
- Students lead mental wellness initiative
- AI and digital literacy: Preparing students for a tech-driven future
- ‘Saiyaara’ expands its theatrical presence from 800 to 2000 screens nationwide after crossing the ₹150 crore milestone, maintaining strong momentum at the box office
Heavy Rainfall Forecasted for Telangana
The recent monsoon season has brought beneficial rains to the Telugu states, but for the past two days, heavy downpours have been recorded in several areas.
The recent monsoon season has brought beneficial rains to the Telugu states, but for the past two days, heavy downpours have been recorded in several areas. On Tuesday, many districts in Telangana experienced significant rainfall, and Wednesday continued this pattern, with expectations of further heavy rains on Thursday.
Officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre have warned that northern and central districts of Telangana are likely to face very heavy rains due to the effects of both eastern and western weather troughs. Affected areas include Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mancherial districts, all of which are under alert.
Moreover, heavy rains are anticipated in Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Janagama, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Peddapalli, and Siddipet districts, which have received a yellow alert. Light to moderate rains are expected in the remaining districts, including the capital, Hyderabad.
Officials are advising residents, especially those in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant in light of the forecasts.