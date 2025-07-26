Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Telangana

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Telangana today, leading to the issuance of orange warnings for Adilabad and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts. These areas are expected to experience significant downpours.

In addition to the orange warnings, heavy rain is also anticipated in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu, for which yellow warnings have been issued.

The Met Centre has indicated that light to moderate rainfall is likely in other districts, and residents should prepare for gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour.