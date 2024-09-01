  • Menu
Heavy Rains: CM Revanth Reddy alerts state administration

Orders Chief Secretary and DGP to take up immediate relief operations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked all government department officials to be on high alert in view of heavy rains across the state. The Chief Minister spoke to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and directed to ensure that the officials of the Revenue, Municipal, Electricity and Health Departments are on high alert. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents and shift people of the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately. In view of the lifting of the gates of the reservoirs, officials have been asked to vacate people in the low-lying areas to safer places.

On the instructions of CM, , the Chief Secretary and DGP Jitender held a teleconference with the Collectors, SPs, Police Commissioners, Corporations and Municipal Commissioners of all districts. The top officials have been asked to review the field level situation from time to time and take necessary action.

