Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 01 September, 2024
- Cyclone Threat Looms Over Telangana: Red and Orange Alerts Issued in Several Districts
- Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Warangal, low-lying areas flooded
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 01 September, 2024
- AP CM Chandrababu Expresses Anger Over SI's Misconduct in Gudlavalleru College Incident
- Stolen gold, narcotics, and corruption scams busted by city police
- Bridging skill gaps in a half-hearted manner will not be enough in India
- Mahesh Babu Calls 'Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam' the Best Family Entertainer in Recent Times
- Railway track washes away at Intakanne of Mahbubabad amid rains, trains halted
- Mumbai YouTuber’s revealing photoshoot ignites outrage
Just In
Heavy Rains: CM Revanth Reddy alerts state administration
Orders Chief Secretary and DGP to take up immediate relief operations
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked all government department officials to be on high alert in view of heavy rains across the state. The Chief Minister spoke to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and directed to ensure that the officials of the Revenue, Municipal, Electricity and Health Departments are on high alert. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents and shift people of the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately. In view of the lifting of the gates of the reservoirs, officials have been asked to vacate people in the low-lying areas to safer places.
On the instructions of CM, , the Chief Secretary and DGP Jitender held a teleconference with the Collectors, SPs, Police Commissioners, Corporations and Municipal Commissioners of all districts. The top officials have been asked to review the field level situation from time to time and take necessary action.