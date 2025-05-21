Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as Bay of Bengal Depression Forms

Is it the dry season or the rainy season? The weather has become hard to predict. Despite the scorching sun, unexpected rain continues to fall. Now, another breaking weather update has arrived.

According to the Meteorological Department, it is expected to develop into a low-pressure area within the next 12 hours, by midnight of May 21, 2025. This is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours, by midnight of May 22, 2025, as per the Hyderabad Meteorological Department.

As a result:

Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next five days.

Telangana is also expected to receive moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds (40–50 km/h) until May 26.

Rain has already been reported in Kodad, Suryapet, and Huzurnagar.

The department has also issued warnings for widespread rain in both western and eastern districts of Telangana.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in a total of 15 districts, including:

Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Hyderabad.



