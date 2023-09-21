Heavy rains in Telangana for next two days, predicts IMD

Live
Rains are likely to occur in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Siddipet districts
Hyderabad : The climate in Telangana has changed dramatically. Heavy rain fell in many places on Thursday morning. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has said that rains will occur due to the effect of low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal.
A low pressure is currently forming over West Bengal and Odisha coasts near Northwest Bay of Bengal. Also the period associated with it is spread up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.
Against this backdrop, officials of the Meteorological Department said that rains are likely to occur in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Siddipet districts. The Meteorological Department has said that there will be rains with thunder and lightning at many places. Against this backdrop, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the respective districts.
Telangana is likely to receive moderate to light rains for the next two days as well, Hyderabad Meteorological Department said. It said that there will be foggy weather for the next four days.
Officials say heavy rain is likely from Thursday (September 21) to September 28. Also, it is expected that the south-west monsoon will leave from 6th to 12th of October. Officials say that as the monsoon is active, there is a possibility of heavy rains in many parts of the country.
Officials say there is a possibility of rain in many states of the country. Meteorological Department officials said that heavy rains with gusty winds are likely to occur in East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.