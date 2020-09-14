Heavy rains in Telangana, water levels in Projects reached Full Reservoir Levels

The Telangana State is experiencing another round of heavy rains that lashed the entire state in August in the current monsoon. IMD predicted very heavy to heavy rains are likely to occur in almost all districts on Monday. Some areas in North Telangana were already witnessing heavy rains since morning.

With the continuous heavy downpour from upper riparian states , projects on river Krishna and Godavari were receiving heavy inflows. Water levels at Kerala, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects reached FRL ( Full Reservoir Levels) on Krishna. The projects on the Godavari - Yellampally project and Sriram Sagar were also brimming with copious inflows. State Irrigation department sounded alert at all projects.