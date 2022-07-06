Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana state

Hyderabad: Rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday night As monsoon intensifies across the State. Several localities in the city, such as Hayathnagar, Kapra, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, and Saidabad received heavy rains overnight.

Till midnight, Kapra has recorded the highest rainfall of 40 mm, followed by Uppal (31.5 mm), Serlingampalli (30.8 mm), and Malkajgiri (29.5 mm). Cherlapally, Kukatpally, Bandlaguda, and Nampally also experienced moderate rains.

The experts at Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast that Hyderabad may witness light to moderate rain in the next three days.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 28 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will likely range from around 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Several other districts including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna-Sircilla, and Jagtial also received heavy rainfall. Mendora in the Nizamabad district received the highest rainfall of 108.3 mm on Tuesday.

A three-day monsoon forecast has been given for the State indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few districts including Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban).