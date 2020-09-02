Heavy rains lash Pebbair and surrounding areas in Wanaparthy district

Wanaparthy: With heavy rains lashed Pebbair and surrounding areas in the district during the past 24 hours, all lakes and ponds are overflowing and flooding highways and roads causing problems to transport.

Chepalavaagu in Kanchiraopally village of Pebbair mandal was filled to its brim, leading to overflowing, resulting in heavy water gushing out of the lake inundating the highway connecting Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Kurnool. Due to this, heavy traffic was stalled on the highway on Wednesday.

Many vehicle owners adventured wading through the flooding waters, however they were warded off by the police and let them go only when the flood water reduced its intensity.

Balavardhan, a resident of Pebbair, said the rains filled lakes and ponds, which is good news to the farmers. But the flood waters flowing on roads is causing severe traffic problems. The government must take immediate measures to make sure proper vents and outlets are constructed so that the incidents of inundation of roads do not reoccur, he observed.