Heavy rains predicted in Khammam and Mulugu for three days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department revealed that Southwest Monsoon has entered Telangana.



It has been said that the monsoon which has entered Khammam will spread across the state in the next three days and there is a possibility of heavy rains in parts of Khammam, Mulugu, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts for the next 3 days.

The weather department has said that light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning will occur in many places during these 3 days.