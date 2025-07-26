Heavy Rains Prompt Precautionary Measures in Mahabubnagar Region: District Administration on High Alert

Gadwal: In light of the ongoing heavy rainfall across the districts, G. Ravi, IAS, Special Officer for the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, directed officials to initiate advance precautionary measures to mitigate potential natural disasters.

On Saturday, the Special Officer convened a video conference with district collectors, additional collectors, and officials from various relevant departments to review the preparedness and strategies to effectively handle the impact of the inclement weather.

During the meeting, Mr. G. Ravi emphasized the need for heightened surveillance at tanks, ponds, and reservoirs due to the continuous downpour. He instructed officials to monitor these water bodies closely to prevent any untoward incidents. He also advised rerouting people away from dangerously overflowing streams and rivulets by setting up clear signage, barricades, and flex boards.

Further, the officer stressed taking immediate action to prevent seasonal diseases, avoid electrical hazards, and ensure the safety of drinking water by preventing contamination. He also suggested that, if necessary, a special control room be established at the Collectorate for round-the-clock coordination.

Collector B.M. Santosh Provides District Status Update

District Collector B.M. Santosh responded by noting that, so far, the rainfall in the district has remained within normal limits and no hazardous situations have arisen. However, as a precaution, special teams have been deployed across all mandals to initiate preventive actions.

He informed that steps are being taken to identify and address risks posed by old and dilapidated buildings, including houses, schools, and colleges, which may be vulnerable during heavy rains. Temporary repairs are being undertaken by engineering teams from the Roads & Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments to fix rain-damaged roads to avoid public inconvenience.

Special attention is being given to monitoring the water flow in Krishna and Tungabhadra river catchment areas. Additionally, efforts are underway to prevent drinking water contamination through prompt repair of pipeline leakages and chlorination of water supplies.

Sanitation drives are actively being conducted in villages and municipalities to curb the spread of seasonal illnesses. "Friday as Sanitation Day" initiatives are being observed, ensuring that open drains are cleaned regularly and stagnant water is removed from roads to prevent mosquito breeding.

Collector Santosh highlighted the administration’s readiness to tackle vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya by initiating immediate and proactive medical interventions. He added that local health centers and primary health facilities are being routinely inspected, and essential medicines are being stocked to meet public health needs.

No Shortage of Agricultural Inputs or Ration Supplies

On the agricultural front, the Collector confirmed that farmers in the district are not facing any shortages. Adequate stocks of urea and fertilizers are available, with about 5,000 metric tonnes of urea currently in supply. Distribution is being monitored to ensure timely availability to all farmers.

Regarding public distribution, he reported that 6,052 new ration cards have already been approved and distributed during village sabhas. Additionally, around 29,000 new names have been added to the ration database, ensuring wider access to food security provisions.

The police department, too, has been placed on alert to respond quickly to any emergencies. As rainfall remains within expected limits, the district administration assured that the situation is under control and there is no cause for alarm.

Senior Officials Present in the Meeting

The video conference was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao, Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, Irrigation Executive Engineer Srinivasa Rao, R&B Executive Engineer Pragathi, District Panchayat Officer Nagendram, Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Horticulture Officer Akbar Basha, DSP Mogulaiah, and others.