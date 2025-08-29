Heavy rains submerge low-lying areas

Khammam: Incessant rains over the past two days has led to waterlogging and flooding in several low-lying areas of Wyra mandal, causing disruption to daily life and prompting emergency evacuations. According to official data, Wyra mandal received 11.4 cm of rainfall between 8 am on Wednesday and 8 am on Thursday. As a result of the heavy inflows, the water level in the medium-scale Wyra Reservoir rose by 1.5 feet and reached 20 feet by Thursday evening. Floodwaters surged over the low-level bridge on the Wyra river near Snanala Lakshmipuram, cutting off road connectivity between Siripuram and Lakshmipuram villages. Several streams and rivulets, including the Gangadevipada stream, have also swollen beyond capacity, causing further concern.

Families relocated to relief camp

Officials shifted flood-affected families to a relief centre set up at the Government Girls High School in Wyra. In Rajiv Colony, located near the reservoir, floodwaters entered around eight houses. Similarly, earlier in the week, water from Nallacheruvu Alugu Vagu entered five homes, worsening the flood situation.

Taking swift action, Wyra Municipal Commissioner U Gurulingam, Tahsildar K.V. Srinivasa Rao, and SI Pushpala Rama Rao conducted field inspections in the affected areas on Thursday morning. In total, 13 affected families were shifted to the designated relief centre, where essential supplies and shelter were arranged. Authorities also rescued construction workers from Vallapuram village, who were stranded due to flooding near the Amaravati Highway construction site. The rescue was coordinated by the Tahsildar and municipal staff, ensuring their safe relocation. Officials have urged residents living near water bodies and low-lying areas to remain alert and cooperate with local authorities as heavy rains are expected to continue.