Heavy rains to lash State for next three days

Hyderabad: Many parts of the State observed light to heavy rainfall on Monday evening. According to IMD's forecast, the State is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next three days as the Southwest Monsoon would become intense.

The data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) informed that Ramanathpur in Uppal received the highest rain of 31 mm until 8 PM on Monday. Amberpet, Narayanguda, Bandlaguda, Jeedimetla, and Hayathnagar also received substantial rains of over 16 mm.

For Tuesday, the IMD forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Warangal rural and urban, Siddipet, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy.

During the last 24 hours, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34 to 36° C, while the minimum temperatures are in the range of 22 to 24° C.

It is to mention here that the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday had announced that the southwest monsoon has completely covered the Indian sub-continent thereby declaring the monsoon season for India. The southwest monsoon winds covered the country entirely on 2 July 2022. The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on 29 May, three days ahead of the normal date of 1 June.