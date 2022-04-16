Heavy security beefed up at Puvvada’s Camp Office after BJP worker dies

Khammam: The Khammam police beefed up heavy security at Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's camp office and at the TRS office in the town after an activist of BJP died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. A man identified as Sai Ganesh who was very active as the BJP unit Convenor in Khammam reportedly attempted suicide on April 14. He was undergoing treatment at Khammam government hospital but when his health got deteriorated, Sai Ganesh was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Sai Ganesh died while undergoing treatment. Hearing the news of Sai Ganesh's death, many BJP leaders, activists and workers rushed to the hospital and staged a dharna against the government responsible for the activist death.

Responding to the death of Sai Ganesh, Nizamabad MP Arvind took to his Social media platforms and slammed the TRS government over death of BJP activist. He said that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not like the way our activists working and exposing the corruption by the Ministers and MLAs. He said Sai Ganesh was charged with illegal cases by police. He recalled that Sai Ganesh has just expressed his views on corrupted government under the Minister Puivvada Ajay Kumar. The Minister had taken the police help to file illegal cases against Sai Ganesh to harass him. He said that Sai Ganesh could not tolerate the illegal cases and harassment by the police and hence attempted suicide.

It is to mention here that on April 14 Sai Ganesh, a BJP worker attempted suicide on consuming pesticide. He was shifted to Khammam government hospital. Sai Ganesh died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The police have asked the hospital officials to shift Sai Ganesh dead for the post-mortem.