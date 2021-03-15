Heavy turnout at all major polling stations in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The MLC polling for Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate constituency was held smoothly across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Sunday, except for one or two minor incidents of clashes between TRS and BJP activists in Narayanpet district. Voter turnout this time was very high compared to earlier.

Overall, 78 to 89% polling was witnessed in the erstwhile district, which indicates that the educated graduates came out to cast their vote in the elections.

In Mahbubangar district, Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud was the first person to cast his vote at Women's Junior College polling station at 8 am. Later addressing the media, he expressed happiness for large number of graduates came to cast their votes in the elections. He lauded the district authorities and the elections commission for the fool-proof arrangements made for the elections and expressed hope that TRS candidate Vani Devi will win the elections.

In Wanaparthy district, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy utilised his vote at 97th polling station at Government Junior College in Wanaparthy headquarters.

Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy casted his vote at Zilla Parishad High School in Bhootpur mandal and urged employees, youth and unemployed to utilise their voting rights and advised them to elect a leader, who can serve them.

With large turnout witnessed at various polling stations, Wanaparthy witnessed 65.65% voting, which is the lowest, while Pebbair mandal witnessed 82.37% voting, the highest in Wanaparthy. While in Mahbubnagar district, Devarkadra witnessed highest 84.84 per cent of voting and Narayanet district witnessed an overall 79.93 voting per cent.