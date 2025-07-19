Helping Hands Trust and MLA Collaborate to Support Rural Education in Gadwal

Gadwal: In a commendable initiative aimed at promoting quality education in rural areas, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy participated as the chief guest at a study material distribution event organized by the Helping Hands Charitable Trust at the Government Practicing High School, Gadwal.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA emphasized the importance of education as the highest form of charity, saying:

> “Every student should study with a higher goal. Education brings knowledge, discipline, and purpose. Change in society is only possible through education.”

He stressed that students from rural areas should be encouraged by their parents to attend school regularly. “Awareness is slowly growing in rural areas about the value of education, and we must support it,” he said.

During the program, MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy distributed specially prepared language study materials to 10th class students, encouraging them to excel in the upcoming board exams. He also inaugurated new classroom blocks by cutting the ribbon and inspecting the facilities.

The school’s headmaster and faculty warmly felicitated the MLA, presenting him with a shawl and floral bouquet as a token of appreciation. The MLA, in turn, honored the teachers who contributed to the preparation of the study material with shawls and mementoes.

The MLA further highlighted the government's efforts in strengthening the public education system in rural Telangana.

> “To ensure that students don't need to migrate to urban areas for higher studies, the government has established Gurukula Schools, Intermediate, Degree, PG Colleges, Polytechnic, and even Medical and Nursing colleges in Gadwal,” he added.

He expressed hope that students would utilize local educational opportunities to achieve great success and bring pride to their families and institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Helping Hands Charitable Trust founder Ratnasimha Reddy said:

“It gives us immense happiness to provide free language study materials to 10th class students studying in government high schools across the Gadwal constituency. This is just the beginning—we aim to continue supporting poor and deserving students through our Trust in the future as well.”

The MLA specially congratulated Ratnasimha Reddy for this noble initiative and lauded the trust's efforts to improve the pass percentage of students in the district.

Dignitaries and Participants

The event saw the presence of several notable personalities including:

Trust Founders: Ratnasimha Reddy and his wife

Former Library Chairman: Jambu Raman Gowdu

Former Vice MPP: Sudarshan Reddy

Former Municipal Vice Chairman: Babar

Former MPTC Member: Anand Gowdu

Former Councillors: Murali, Nagireddy, Narahari Srinivasulu, Pooduru Krishna, Srinu Mudiraj, Narahari Gowd

Other Leaders and Community Members: Ramakrishna Shetty, Rizwan, Sudarshan, Nagulu Yadav, Venkatesh (Temple Committee Director), retired Headmaster Krishna Sir, leaders Govindu, Kurumanna Dharma Naidu, Ganta Ramesh, Anwar, Mobin, Sangala Narasimhulu, Ramanjaneyulu, Nagendra Yadav, Lakshmanna, Nagashankar, Madhu, Shankar, Mohan Yadav, Veeresh, along with district education officials, school headmasters, teachers, and numerous party workers.

The event highlighted a shared commitment toward improving the education sector in Gadwal and supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds through meaningful, grassroots initiatives.