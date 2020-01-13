Helpline for poll complaints

Patancheru: Sangareddy Collector Hanumanth Rao said on Monday that a control room has been set up at the collectorate. People may call it up on 08455-272525 to make complaints and suggestions with regard to holding of municipal elections.

According to Rao, complaints/suggestions could be made either personally to the control room or on telephone. He stated that all arrangements had been made to ensure orderly elections in the seven municipalities across the district.