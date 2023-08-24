High cour declares DK Aruna as Gadwal MLA

Gadwal: The Telangana state high court has issued an order that the election of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy was invalid, as he has submitted a false affidavit in 2018 assembly elections. DK Aruna approached the High court earlier claiming that the election Krishna mohan Reddy is invalid and he had submitted false documents in his affidavit.

The high court after conducted a long hearing on this petition ruled that the election of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy is invalid and announced DK Aruna as MLA of Jogulamba Gadwal. It is already known that the high court has acquitted Bhadradri Kotta Gudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao for the submission of false affidavit recently.