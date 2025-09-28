High Court questions govt move on BC quota

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Saturday questioned the state government for issuing orders to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent when the Bills for the same were pending before the Governor and President of India. The Court observed that the government should follow law when it comes to BC reservations.

The two member High Court bench comprising Justice Vijaysen Reddy and Abhinand Kumar admitted a petition, filed by Buttamgari Madhav Reddy, challenging the increase of BC reservations in the state. The judges said that the court will take up the issue even if state government issues notification for local body elections. The Advocate General apprised the court of the status of the pending Bills and sought some time to update the court about the government’s intention of conducting the election by implementing a 42 per cent quota through the government order. The court may pronounce its judgment on conducting elections after hearing the arguments of the state government in the next hearing scheduled for October 8.