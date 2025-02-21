High Court Slams HYDRA for Demolitions on Holidays

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed strong displeasure over HYDRA's actions, particularly the demolition of structures on holidays. The court questioned the agency's repeated disregard for its directives and warned of serious consequences if such practices continue.

Despite multiple instructions to issue notices and allow time for responses before proceeding with demolitions, HYDRA has allegedly ignored these guidelines. The court, visibly frustrated, asked, "How many times do we have to repeat this? Why are you not listening?"

Criticizing the sudden demolitions, the High Court remarked, "Can you change the face of the city overnight?" The judges also hinted at the possibility of shutting down HYDRA if it fails to comply with legal procedures, emphasizing that due process must be followed before taking action.

The court's sharp comments highlight ongoing concerns about transparency and accountability in urban planning and demolition activities in Hyderabad. Further hearings on the matter are expected soon.