Live
- Daaku Maharaj: Here’s How Much Urvashi Rautela Was Paid
- Campaign intensified as leaders leaving nothing to chances
- Day 7: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Earns Rs 219.75 Crore in Week 1
- Independent candidate Sundar Raj optimistic about win
- BJP sure of win in MLC polls
- Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives
- High Court Slams HYDRA for Demolitions on Holidays
- Union Agriculture Ministry Hosts Meeting to Support Chilli Farmers
- Uber Changes Payment Method for Auto-Rickshaw Rides: Cash Only from February 18
- SRU organises NSS youth festival
Just In
High Court Slams HYDRA for Demolitions on Holidays
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed strong displeasure over HYDRA's actions, particularly the demolition of structures on holidays. The...
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed strong displeasure over HYDRA's actions, particularly the demolition of structures on holidays. The court questioned the agency's repeated disregard for its directives and warned of serious consequences if such practices continue.
Despite multiple instructions to issue notices and allow time for responses before proceeding with demolitions, HYDRA has allegedly ignored these guidelines. The court, visibly frustrated, asked, "How many times do we have to repeat this? Why are you not listening?"
Criticizing the sudden demolitions, the High Court remarked, "Can you change the face of the city overnight?" The judges also hinted at the possibility of shutting down HYDRA if it fails to comply with legal procedures, emphasizing that due process must be followed before taking action.
The court's sharp comments highlight ongoing concerns about transparency and accountability in urban planning and demolition activities in Hyderabad. Further hearings on the matter are expected soon.