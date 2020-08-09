High demand for Ankapur country chicken during coronavirus

Nizamabad: Lockdown or no lockdown – demand for Ankapur chicken is same as usual. Ankapur village in Nizamabad district was in the news as one of the model villages in the country but now it has become popular for the increased demand for Desi Chicken, specially cooked here. The village became famous for its chicken, named as 'Ankapur Chicken.'



The demand for Ankapur chicken curry was increased due to the wide publicity on social media that eating nutritious meat will boost immunity to combat coronavirus.

Several people buy county chicken here and get is cooked with Ankapur experts and take it to distant places. People from the erstwhile Nizamabad district as well as Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nirmal and Adilabad districts will come here for Ankapur desi chicken.

After Covid attack, the number of country chicken cooking centres were increased here and chicken rate also increased to Rs 300 per kg. The hotel organisers will charge Rs 650 per kilo for cooking country chicken.

The hotel organisers said that even during Sravana masam, where many people avoid eating meat, 20 to 30 chickens were being cooked at each center.

Ankapur has become a brand for country chicken and thus providing employment to several people. The villagers recall that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also mentioned about Ankapur natu kodi kura several times.

Hyderabad-based software professional Varangati Sunil said Ankapur chicken is more popular because it tastes better.

Rajanna Sirsilla Statistical Officer PB Srinivas said anyone tastes once Ankapur desi chicken curry, they will eat it again and again. Jannapureddy Rajeshwar Reddy, a farmer from Kannaram village in Warangal Urban district, said he likes to buy country chicken believing that it will give good taste, strength and health.

Krishna, the owner of a Natu kodi center said that Ankapur country chicken curry will be parcelled to Dubai and US also. Ankapur women cooks Thirumala and Tejaswini said they cook healthy chicken without any adulteration and maintain quality. Delicious country chicken curry will be cooked and served on order only. Each chicken curry parcel costs between Rs 600 and Rs 650. Despite the high rate, non-vegetarians prefer Ankapur country chicken.