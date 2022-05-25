'Hindu Ekta Yatra' today in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BJP State president, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that a 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' was going to be organised in Karimnagar with thousands of people on Wednesday.

He spoke to the media here on Tuesday on the completion of three years as MP. Like every year 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti with the aim of spreading the strength and spirit of unity of the Hindu community, he said. Everyone knows how political parties oppress Hindus in the name of minority appeasement policies. In response, the 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' was being held to send signals that all Hindus are united and to show Hindu strength.

All arrangements for the yatra have been completed. The statues were picked up. The yatra would be conducted in a spiritual atmosphere and with complete devotion, Sajay Kumar said and appealed to all to participate in it and to cooperate.

The leaders of political parties who oppressed Hindus to please minorities were now claiming that they were Hindus and that credit goes to the BJP. He sought to know from CM KCR and TRS leaders whether they were supporting the construction of Rama Mandir in Ayodhya.

Sanjay Kumar said he was happy to complete three years as Karimnagar MP with the cooperation of the people and under the leadership of Narendra Modi

With the Centre's cooperation large-scale funding was brought in through schemes such as the construction of national highways, the rural road project and to set up a Sainik School in the district.

The MP said he was ready to bring development funds. However, the state government should also cooperate in this matter, putting politics aside. Unfortunately the KCR government was not cooperating.

The Center was ready to fund the development of the Vemulawada Rajanna Temple under the Prasad scheme. Asked to send proposals under the Ramayana Circuit for the development of the Kondagattu Anjanna temple, but the state government failed to submit proposals, he alleged. The Centre reduced excise tax on petrol and diesel prices. But the state government was not reducing VAT. As a result, KCR was stealing Rs 30 per liter of petrol. So far, VAT alone has earned Rs 65,000 crore, the MP said.