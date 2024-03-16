Hindus and Muslims are my 2 eyes, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday extended Ramzan greetings at the ‘Dawat-e-Iftar’ organised by the State government in Hyderabad on the first Friday of the holy month. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that “Congress gave 4 per cent Muslim reservation and neither Modi nor Amit Shah cannot remove the reservation in the State. Telangana is Congress Adda.” AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also present at the event.

“Hindu and Muslim are my two eyes,” said Revanth adding that Congress is a secular party and works for all communities together. The presence of minorities, AIMIM MLAs and MLCs shows that the Congress is a secular party.

He said, in a recently held public meeting, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said to abolish the Muslim reservation of 4 per cent in Telangana. This is Congress party, and Telangana is Congress Adda, neither Amit Shah nor Narendra Modi can remove the Muslim reservation in Telangana. He assured that four per cent reservation would continue for Muslim community in the State.

Revanth Reddy said “earlier, the Congress party gave Muslim reservation, minority loans and now again, the party would be launching more schemes for minority welfare. This Ramzan, the holy month, the Congress party takes the responsibility to work as a secular party.” Congress party believed in secularism, he reminded that the State government had appointed Mohammed Shabbir Ali as the Advisor to the Government.

Addressing the minorities, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress will appoint a minority vice chancellor in one of the universities in the State.

Recently, during a metro rail ceremony held in Falaknuma, Revanth Reddy had said that Old city a ‘Original Hyderabad’ and

it was the responsibility of the government to develop the city and promised to give all infra development. He had said “the government will be releasing the job notifications for minorities and this venue, the LB Stadium, is significant for the Congress party as the government was formed here and takes oath.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the peace and Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb in the State is strong, and he hopes the Congress will continue the peace in the state.

On the occasion of this iftar party, Muslim leaders of Congress party, AIMIM MLAs and leaders, religious scholars and many other dignitaries attended.