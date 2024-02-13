Historians seethe over Cong govt proposal to tweak State symbols

Hyderabad: The city historians, activists express concern over the Congress-led government’s proposal to remove the historic symbols of the Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar from the Telangana State emblem. They view it a conspiracy to erase Telangana’s rich history, the State government could maintain the symbol by improvising with new design rather than changing the entire emblem.

According to historians, the State emblem of Telangana tells about the traditions, culture, history, and nature of the people of the State. The emblem has Kakatiya Kala Thoranam in the centre and Charminar is present inside it and has a circular border of green colour. It is also known as a circular seal. It has ‘Telangana Prabhutvamu’ in Telugu. ‘Government of Telangana’ in English and ‘Telangana Sarkar’ in Urdu and Satyameva Jayate are written in Sanskrit. The artist Laxman Aelay had designed the emblem and it was adopted by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao government on June 2, 2014.

However, the State government recently said that the State emblem was designed reflecting the aristocracy and dictatorial tendencies of one person, in an indirect reference to former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. They are labeling it as symbols of monarchy in democracy.

Speaking to The Hans India, city-based historian Anuradha Reddy who is also a Convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) said, when the Telangana was separated, the BRS leader called on the city historians, artists and others for the opinions, discussions and designing for the Telangana Emblem. “Keeping in mind the state’s origins, culture and traditions of Telangana, and with a deep study, the emblem was designed,” she said.

“The Telangana emblem is not a symbol of any political party, this is our identity, which tells about the origins, history and people of the State. If it is changed, the history of the State would be erased,” she pointed out.

The State cabinet ministers alleged that the emblem shows the monarchy in democracy. Anuradha Reddy highlighted the historical significance of Kakatiya structures, built over 800 years ago, and Charminar built over 430 years ago by Qutb Shahis. “The Kakatiya built Ramappa Temple in 13th century and was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021. The Charminar was built by Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah in 1591 which symbolizes Hyderabad in the entire world. This is our state’s history, which cannot be erased.”

Anuradha pointed out that rather than changing the entire emblem, the government can change colouring, designing, outer design, inscription and this could maintain the State’s origins, tradition and culture of Telangana. It must also include all languages the same as present in symbols.”

Asif Hussain Sohail, political analyst said that he was one of the members who were called on during the discussions on designing the state emblem. “After a deep study on the rich culture and tradition of Telangana and Hyderabad city, the emblem was designed. The emblem denotes the State’s Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb. If this is changed, the government should make sure that the sentiments of any particular community should not be hurt.”

Nikhil, a history student from University of Hyderabad, says, “It is not a right move by the government because there is a mention about these two dynasties in the Telangana state song itself which is recently approved the Cabinet.”