Hit by LC closure, residents seek underpass near Safilguda gate

Hyderabad: The permanent closure of Safilguda level crossing (LC No 254) for the past one and a half year is causing inconvenience to commuters of Anandbagh, Malkajgiri and Sainikpuri. Vexed with the perennial hardships faced, locals are urging the State government and Railways to construct an underpass near or beside Safilguda Gate.

Locals pointed out that the gate was closed in January 2023 temporarily to take up repair works. However, later it was known that the gate had been closed permanently, after the construction of Uttamnagar road under the bridge and it has been a month that a cemented wall has been constructed. This road has been the lifeline of 6,000 families residing in the surrounding areas as it is the nearest route to reach Secunderabad via AOC from Safilguda.

“This level crossing is located on a road that many people from the Safilguda area and neighbouring localities rely on to reach the city. But due to the gate being closed, commuters are facing hardships daily. We have brought this issue to concerned officials several times, that if an underpass is constructed it would be useful. It was proposed but only for namesake.

Also, railway officials have written to the State government to issue an NOC for construction of an underpass under Gati Shakti scheme but we don’t why the state government is silent,” said B T Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations.

“Safilguda Gate is closed after construction of Uttamnagar road under bridge. Due to this, heavy road traffic is being witnessed, and also, the alternative road that is available is narrow and it is very difficult for vehicles to ply. Constructing a road under the bridge in place of LC gate no 254 is not possible due to business establishments on East side on both sides and military land on the West side. The only alternative to this is to lay a U-shaped road from the existing rainwater opening towards Krishnagar or use the existing road near the railway traction substation and limited height box type subway, so that there can be a smooth flow of traffic, as due to closure of the gate, we are forced to take a detour of 3 km and is taking more than 20 minutes just to reach the other side of the track”, said Noor, general secretary, Suburban Train & Bus Travellers Association.