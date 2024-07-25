HMDA chief appears before HC CJ bench

Hyderabad: The moment adjudication of the PIL seeking protection of the Ramanna Kunta Lake from encroachments and constructions within its buffer zone commenced in the Telangana HC on Wednesday, CJ Alok Aradhe questioned the HMDA commissioner whether all the water bodies and lakes within the HMDA have been notified or not, as orders in this regard were passed by the court a year back viz., July 27, 2023.

Responding to the query of the CJ bench, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, who appeared before the bench, comprising the CJ and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar, through video conference, informed that there are 3,500 lakes in the HMDA jurisdiction, of which 2,525 are notified; steps will be taken to notify the remaining lakes.

He expressed difficulty in notifying the remaining lakes on the ground that a survey has to be taken up as illegal constructions have already come up within the buffer zone of the lakes. He sought at least six months’ time to notify them. Ahmed pleaded for four months’ time to notify the lakes.

While refusing to accord six months /four months’ time to the HMDA to notify all the lakes within its jurisdiction, the CJ observed “the protection of the lakes is for the benefit of the future generation; if the delay continues, then there will be no lakes to be seen in future”.

Ahmed’s contention was disputed by the counsel for the petitioner, after which the CJ cautioned the commissioner to make a correct statement before the court as the consequence of making a wrong statement will have serious consequences.

After hearing the CJ’s observations, Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy told the court that of 3,532 lakes in the HMDA jurisdiction, the final notification on 230 lakes has been issued. The preliminary notification on 2,525 lakes in their buffer zone has been published. The CJ bench recorded Ahmed’s contention that the final notification for the remaining 2,525 lakes shall be issued within three months; a compliance report will be submitted in three months.

Recently, the CJ bench had summoned the HMDA Commissioner, as it was informed by the counsel for the petitioner that despite HC orders there are illegal constructions within the buffer zone of the lake by the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management. Ahmed had assured the court that the illegal constructions will be removed; it was recorded by the CJ court in its orders on Wednesday.

The bench was adjudicating the PIL filed by the Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell Trust, represented by its member and SPA holder Thakur Indraja Singh, seeking a direction to the Union of India and the State government to protect the lake from encroachment and constructions in its buffer zone.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to November 4, 2024 for filing of compliance report by the HMDA commissioner.