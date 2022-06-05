HMDA gets good response for Turkyamjal plots

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) successfully conducted pre-bid meeting of 34 plots in an area of 10 acres in Turkyamjal.

The HMDA has set up a venture with 34 large size plots covering an area of about 10 acres. There is a high demand for purchase of plots in Turkymjal venture along Nagarjuna Sagar Road and received good response from the builders and developers.

The first phase of the pre-bid meeting in this regard was held by HMDA officials at the venture venue on Saturday. Nearly 200 interested buyers attended the pre-bid meeting and cleared up their doubts about the development.

HMDA Secretary Chandraya, Estate Officer Gangadhar, Chief Engineer BLN Reddy, Chief Planning Officer Gangadhar, Deputy Collector Srinivas, Turkyamjal were present on the occasion.

The site engineer Dhan Mohan Singh and others explained the importance and development being done by the HMDA in the Turkyamjal venture. A power point presentation was given by a representative of MSTC, a Central Public Sector Undertaking. The bank officials explained the loans procedure would be provided for those who bought the plot.

HMDA officials said the second phase of the pre-bid meeting would be held on the June 16. The sale of 34 plots in Turkyamjal Venture will be auctioned online (e-action) on June 30.