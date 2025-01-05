  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

HMRL urged to build higher Metro pillars in Old City

HMRL urged to build higher Metro pillars in Old City
x
Highlights

The request aims to ensure that the pillars do not obstruct the mass Ganesh immersion procession, says Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti

Hyderabad: A delegation of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) met with HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Saturday and requested that the elevated Metro pillars in the Old City of Hyderabad be constructed at a higher elevation. This adjustment aims to ensure that the pillars do not obstruct the mass Ganesh immersion procession.

The delegation included BGUS secretary Dr. Ravinutala Sashidhar, secretary K Mahender, BV Chandrashekhar, and Balapur Utsav Samiti president K Niranjan Reddy and Srinivas.

On the other hand, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation urged HMRL MD to rename Victoria Memorial Station to Astalakshmi Temple Station. The Metro station’s entrance is directly located on the main road leading to the Astalakshmi Temple. Renaming the station would clearly inform devotees from all over the country about the Metro rail service, which would also be beneficial for the Metro system.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick