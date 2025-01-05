HMRL urged to build higher Metro pillars in Old City

Hyderabad: A delegation of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) met with HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Saturday and requested that the elevated Metro pillars in the Old City of Hyderabad be constructed at a higher elevation. This adjustment aims to ensure that the pillars do not obstruct the mass Ganesh immersion procession.

The delegation included BGUS secretary Dr. Ravinutala Sashidhar, secretary K Mahender, BV Chandrashekhar, and Balapur Utsav Samiti president K Niranjan Reddy and Srinivas.

On the other hand, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation urged HMRL MD to rename Victoria Memorial Station to Astalakshmi Temple Station. The Metro station’s entrance is directly located on the main road leading to the Astalakshmi Temple. Renaming the station would clearly inform devotees from all over the country about the Metro rail service, which would also be beneficial for the Metro system.