HMWSSB assures to supply free drinking water during immersions

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has planned to supply free drinking water in all lakes where immersion is also done on the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th days. Regarding preparation, the water board held a review meeting on Saturday.

As per the release Water Board MD Dana Kishore has directed the officials to pay special attention to fresh water supply and sewage management.

Dana Kishore stated that in view of the large-scale construction of Ganesh pandals across the city, officials are been ordered to ensure that no sewage overflow problems arise anywhere. Also airtech machines will be made available in two shifts to solve any sewage problem immediately. He also added that the damaged manholes and manholes without cover were immediately identified and are been repaired.

The arrangements are being made to provide free drinking water to the devotees during the Ganesh immersion. As earlier, drinking water only supplied during 11th day of the festival, but this time drinking water will be provided at the pools where immersion is also done on the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th days of immersion. Drinking water camps will be set up and drinking water will be provided, water camps are being set up in all areas where immersion procession, said a senior officer of the water board.