Hoax bomb threat creates a tense moment at Shamshabad Airport

Ranga Reddy: A high alert was sounded at Shamshabad Airport on Tuesday following a unanimous email claiming a likely threat of an explosive placed within the airport premises.

The security at the airport was stepped up.

In a swift response, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel swung into action along with the special teams of the bomb squad and combed through the entire airport and its facilities.

A sigh of relief descended at the airport following the threat-found hoax as the CISF intelligence personnel unearthed the dubious nature of the threat.

The airport sources said the email could be an attempt to disrupt the operations and create panic, said

Meanwhile, officials engaged in airport security and intelligence have started a probe to uncover the source of the email. Though the email was declared a hoax, a dedicated police team was formed to investigate the incident to trace the sources of the email and bring to justice those who sent the email with a hoax threat.







