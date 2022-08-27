Hold Chaviti festival peacefully, pleads SP Ranjan Ratan Kumar

wanaparthi: District In-charge SP J Ranjan Ratan Kumar has called upon all sections of society to help ensure peaceful celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi festival and warned trouble-mongers of stringent action.

As part of reaching out to civil society members in regard to conduct of the festival at public places, a meeting was held with the members of peace association, Muslim religious leaders, Eidgah committee, representatives of political parties, representatives of Hindu organizations such as Bhajrang Dal, VHP and public representatives at the SP office here.

The SP briefed the meeting of the various steps being taken to ensure adequate security at public places and pandals as the festival falls on August 31 and festivities continue into September.

He sought the cooperation of all departments to prevent any untoward incident regarding arrangements, management and security of the Ganesh Navaratrotsavam.

In the case of the installation of Ganesha idols, all Circle Inspectors should meet with the organizers in advance and review the arrangements. The SP ordered that all events till Ganesh immersion be provided with enough security and leave no room for any loopholes which would lead to any law and order situation. Those intending to set up pandals and pavilions should inform the police, he said.

wanaparthi Additional SP Shakir Hussain, Vanaparthi DSP Anand Reddy, DCRB DSP Maheshwar, DCRB CI Srinivasachari, Vanaparthi CI Praveen Kumar, Kottakota CI Srinivasu Reddy, Atmakooru, Ratnam, Vanaparthi Urban SS Yugandhir Reddy, Vanaparthi Rural SSI, Chandra Mohan, Shitim, SSI, Swati, Kothakota traffic SSI and others were present at the peace meeting.