Homam underway for Harris’ victory

Kothagudem: Nalla Suresh Reddy, the founder chairman of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF), located in Paloncha, is conducting a 11-day homam for the success of Kama Harris in the US presidential election on Wednsday. The Rajashyamala yagam began on October 20. Around 50 ritwiks participated in the homam. Ayodhya Rama temple priest Sridharcharya visited the place and participated in the programme.

Suresh Reddy knows Harris’s family. SGEF was established in honour of Harris’s late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a native of Tamil Nadu. It conducts welfare programmes to help the underprivileged people in the fields of education and health.

Reddy said three underprivileged students received financial assistance to pursue their MBBS, and procedures for youngsters with hearing impairments cost Rs 15 lakh. Forty patients received logistical support from Sri Satya Sai Super Speciality Hospital in Puttaparthi so they could have free surgery.

On the last day, a few supporters of Kamala Harris from US as well as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D K Shiva Kumar and other noted people in different places will participate in the ‘purnahuti’ ceremony, Reddy added.