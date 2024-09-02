Home Minister Amit Shah Assures Immediate Support to Telangana Amid Heavy Rains

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone to discuss the current situation in Telangana, which is grappling with heavy rains and flooding. During the call, CM Revanth Reddy provided a detailed account of the on-ground conditions and highlighted the damages caused by the floods. He assured the Home Minister that all necessary precautions have been taken to prevent any loss of life.

In response, Amit Shah promised that the central government would provide immediate assistance to Telangana and support the ongoing flood relief efforts.

Amidst the heavy rains, the Chief Minister has been in constant communication with state-level officials and district collectors from all regions, conducting regular reviews of the situation. He has instructed authorities to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to prevent any unforeseen incidents. CM Revanth Reddy also assured affected families of the state government's commitment to provide them with necessary support during these challenging times.