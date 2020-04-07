Home Minister appeals for strict social isolation

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Tuesday appealed to the people to adopt strict social isolation to flatten the curve of Coronavirus spread.

Mahmood Ali, in a press statement, expressed displeasure over unnecessary travels. He said in current critical times, every small effort would leave a big impact. He asked people to follow government advisories as reports of lockdown violation were on the rise.

The Home Minister said that Telangana's total tally of Coronavirus cases reached 350-mark and 45 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals. Telangana Government is making relentless efforts to break the COVID-19 chain which is impossible without public cooperation, he said.

He informed that over 1400 vehicles were seized in the past 15 days under three Commissionerates for lockdown violation. Motorists are barred from venturing beyond 3 km from their residence. The vehicles found beyond the stipulated 3-km distance from residence, even for purchasing groceries will be seized, he said.