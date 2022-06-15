Home Minister Mahmood Ali visits Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Blood Donation Day, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali visited the blood donation camp at Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) on Tuesday.

Home Minister along with the TSCS President Chandrakant Agarwal discussed the situation of Thalassemia in Telangana and the need of blood donors to come forward for transfusion of blood to Thalassemia patients.

According to TSCS, they have conducted blood donation camps across many locations in the State where the collected blood was utilised for the patients who needed blood transfusion at regular intervals. TSCS has also appealed the Home Minister to help in releasing a GO for mandatory antenatal test-HbA2 for every pregnant woman to help prevent the birth of Thalassemia Major Children.

Speaking on the occasion Chandrakant Agarwal said, "We explained the Home Minister about the situation of Thalassemia in our State and country and also emphasised the need of blood donors to come forward and donate blood on a regular basis. He extended his support to us and also assured to promote awareness of Thalassemia and its eradication."