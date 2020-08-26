Homeopathy medicine distributed in Sathupalli

Khammam: Senior TRS leader Dr Matta Dayanand launched administering of homeopathy medicines free of cost to people in Sathupalli Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Camps were organised at Anjanapuram, Nutankal, Gudur, Ramachandrapuram and Muvva Gudur villages in Tallada mandal in the district on Tuesday under the aegis TRS and Asha Charitable Organisation. Dr Dayanand plans to distribute medicines to nearly three lakh people.



On the first day, homeo medicine has been administered to nearly 12,000 persons of different age groups.

Dr Dayanand stated that Arsenicum album 200, a homeopathic medicine prescribed by Union AYUSH Ministry was being given to the public to boost their immunity.

After distributing medicines, the camp organisers explained to the villagers about safety precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus. Stress was laid on the need of wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and proper sanitation practices was explained to the people.

As the State government has made Rapid Antigen Testing kits available at all Primary Health Centre and Community Health Centre, the public if have Covid symptoms, should undergo testing at the centres, he added. A large number of TRS leaders and Asha Charitable Organisation members were present.