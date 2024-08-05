Hospitals have more nurses, but lack fire-prevention eqpt: CAG

Hyderabad: While several hospitals in the State have more nurses to the bed strength, at the same time they lack fire prevention equipment. Besides, there are other irregularities in running hospitals.

According to the latest CAG report, in all the test-checked health institutions like MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, AHs Golconda and Malakpet, CHCs Amberpet, Wardhannapet, and Badepally, the bed strength for nurses was more than the required norm of six beds per nurse.

In Niloufer Hospital, the bed strength per nurse was almost four times the norm. Imaging equipment available with healthcare institutions did not have the requisite license from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), while Thermos-Luminescent Dosimeter (TLD) badges are not provided to personnel working with X-ray units in some district hospitals (DHs).

Microbiology services are not available in any of the DHs except at Narsampet. In the absence of fire-fighting equipment like hydrants and smoke detectors, hospitals are non-compliant with fire safety norms.

The CAG suggested that the State government may ensure medical officers are posted in all Palle Dawakhanas to achieve the objective of providing healthcare services at the doorstep. The government may ensure that all DHs have imaging equipment and services relating to endoscopy and blood banks in a time-bound manner.

The government may ensure facilities like adequate fire-fighting equipment at all health institutions to ensure the safety of patients and uninterrupted power supply. Also, it wants the Patient Satisfaction Survey Report may be maintained by every health institution to know the level of patient satisfaction and to initiate remedial measures wherever necessary, besides providing protective Thermos-Luminescent Dosimeter (TLD) badges to personnel working with X-ray units to protect them from radiation.