Hosps across State to hold Covid mock drills

Hyderabad: Hospitals in the State have grated up for the two-day Covid mock drill from Monday to assess the preparedness of COVID management. According to the health department officials, the mock drill would be conducted in all the hospitals in the city and major hospitals in the districts.

The Centre has alerted the State government to take up mock drills in the hospitals to review the preparedness for containment and management of Covid cases in the backdrop of rising positive cases in some states.

Officials said that the government would check resources available in the hospitals including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid. States and Union Territories were advised to be on the alert and keep all preparedness for Covid-19 management.

The Centre has asked to ramp up vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group.

The Health Ministry wanted the states to adopt the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour' for COVID management.