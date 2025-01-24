  • Menu
Housing Board Land Auction Begins Under High Court Guidelines

The much-anticipated Housing Board land auction has commenced under the directives of the Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Housing Board land auction has commenced under the directives of the Telangana High Court. Following the court's instructions, officials are proceeding with the auction process while adhering to specified conditions.

However, the High Court has advised against finalizing the allotments after the completion of the auction. Based on this directive, the authorities have decided to conduct the auction but hold off on making the final allocations.

This move comes as part of the High Court's effort to ensure transparency and fairness in the auction process. The officials are now focused on completing the auction proceedings while complying with the court-imposed restrictions.

