Huge response to Telangana’s Edu Fair

Hyderabad: The 14th Telangana’s Education Fair 2025 organised by Apex Educational Services, in collaboration with hmtv, The Hans India and Impact International was inaugurated at Vishweshwaraya Bhavan in Khairatabad on Saturday. This significant 2-day event successfully completed the 1st day with approximately 30,00 students visiting the education fair.

The chief guest for the event Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education Professor B Balakista Reddy urged the students to avail the opportunity and appreciated the effort by the hmtv for promoting the event, which creates awareness amongst students. He advised the students to choose the courses after proper research while keeping their aspirations, employability, opportunities in future and if the skills provided by the institution suits the global demand.

“This type of fairs will provide an opportunity for students to choose a direction, particularly when India’s youth are facing a competition at global level. Different institutions are imparting technological education. But one should choose the course with forethought, while keeping in mind the technological progress in the next 10 to 15 years,” observed Balakista Reddy.

Gampa Nageshwer Rao, motivational speaker and founder of Impact International while expressing excitement about the 2-day Education Fair felt that with the number of educational institutions taking part in the fair, parents and children have the choice similar to a choice at a super market. He urged the students to avoid enrolling in institutions by just looking at the imposing building.

One should make inquiries with seniors who have studied there. “If you are thinking of joining a college, ensure that the institution grooms the students with soft skills, builds confidence, besides good boarding and lecturers,” he pointed out.

Dinesh Kumar, CEO of Apex Educational Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the event. He said that the Education Fair aims to provide comprehensive guidance to students navigating the complex process of selecting web options, choosing the right engineering college and branch, and understanding the diverse employment opportunities available in emerging fields of engineering. Personalised advice will be available on potential college placements based on ranks, and insights into future-oriented courses post-intermediate. “We are thrilled to host the 14th Telangana’s Education Fair. Our goal is to empower students with the knowledge and resources they need to achieve their academic and career aspirations. We believe this fair will serve as a crucial stepping stone for many young minds,” he added.