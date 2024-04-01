Huts burnt due to electric shock

Nagarkurnool: An incident took place on Monday in which two huts got burnt due to electric shock in Nagulapalli Tanda of Kodair Mandal. According to the details of the villagers, Chandru Naik of Nagulapalli Thanda has set up two residential huts.

The electric cables taken to the house caught fire and fell on the hut and both were completely burnt. As a result, a loss of three and a half lakhs has been incurred and the victims requested the government to provide financial assistance.