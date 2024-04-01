Live
Just In
Huts burnt due to electric shock
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: An incident took place on Monday in which two huts got burnt due to electric shock in Nagulapalli Tanda of Kodair Mandal. According to the details of the villagers, Chandru Naik of Nagulapalli Thanda has set up two residential huts.
The electric cables taken to the house caught fire and fell on the hut and both were completely burnt. As a result, a loss of three and a half lakhs has been incurred and the victims requested the government to provide financial assistance.
