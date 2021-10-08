Huzurabad by-election: Last date to file nominations today

The last date for filing nominations for Huzurabad by-election will end by today evening. Candidates who are waiting to file nominations can submit it today. After conclusion of nomination process, the election commission will scrutinize the papers on October 11. The late for nomination withdrawal is October 13.



The by-election for Huzurabad was necessitated with the resignation of former minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender. The election will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

TRS Huzurabad candidate Gellu Srinivas Rao has already submitted the nomination papers on the very first day after the release of election notification. Srinivas Rao had already begun the election campaign and minister Harish Rao has been entrusted with the responsibilty of the election campaign.