Huzurabad bypoll: 30 candidates in fray

RDO Ravinder Reddy speaking to the media in Huzurabad on Wednesday
Highlights

12 candidates withdraw nominations on the last day

Huzurabad: As many as 30 candidates are left in the fray for Huzurabad byelection after the last date for nominations withdrawal ended on Wednesday, informed RDO Ravinder Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the RDO said that 12 candidates have withdrew their nominations on Wednesday. Former Minister and BJP candidate Eatala Rajender's wife Jamuna withdrew her nominations.

The by-election to Huzurabad Assembly seat will be held on October 30. The counting of votes would take place on November 2, the official said.

Student leader G Srinivas Yadav on TRS candidate and B Venkat on Congress ticket are contesting in the by-poll.

