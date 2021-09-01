Huzurabad Bypoll: Eatala challenges KCR to defeat BJP

Karimnagar : BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Tuesday participated in a public meeting in Kapulapalli village in Jammikunta mandal.

Addressing the meeting, the former TRS leader urged the public to support him in upcoming Huzurabad by-elections. He added that when he was the minister under TRS government, he made sure to work for the development of all areas of Huzurabad.

Rajender recalled that Finance Minister K Harish Rao and himself were good friends and now Rao is speaking against him. He added that both Harish Rao and himself took several issues to KCR and discussed but later it was ignored by the Chief Minister.

The BJP leader said that KCR has sacked him from the party as he was jealous. He condemned the recent statements made by the TRS party leaders against him and the BJP.

Eatala reminded that he was the one was arrested several times by the police during the Telangana movement when compared to any of the leaders in TRS party. He added that even after service to the party KCR has asked to him resign for which he agreed.

Eatala stated that he shared 18 years of relation with KCR and hence couldn-t talk much about him. Rajender challenged KCR and Harish Rao to win Huzurabad byelection against BJP.

He added that he will be out of politics, if he loses in upcoming by-elections but KCR should resign as CM if BJP wins.