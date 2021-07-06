Huzurabad bypoll: TRS workers told to set aside differences says Vodithala Sathish Kumar

Karimnagar: Husnabad MLA, Vodithala Sathish Kumar has asked TRS activists to make collective efforts for the party's victory in the ensuing Huzurabad by-election.

He held a meeting with TRS workers at Rangapur village in Huzurabad mandal in the district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he advised the party workers to keep aside their differences and work for party victory

He stated that hard working workers would be recognised and hoped that the development and welfare schemes that were being implemented with crores of rupees would help the party win in Huzurabad bye-election.

Opposition propaganda should be repelled using social media and government schemes should be promoted with door-to-door visits. The voters have to be explained about the lack of sincerity among opposition parties towards the people and development, he suggested.

TRS State assistant secretary Banda Srinivas, SRSP Project Committee former Chairman Cholleti Kishan Reddy, Mandal Convener Ailayya, Single Window Chairman Adavelli Kondal Reddy, leaders Kanneboina Srinivas Yadav, Moluguri Prabhakar others were present.